Luna Will Make You Love Old English Bull Dogs!!

Luna is a sweet and shy girl! She takes a bit of time to bond with a new person but when she does it is the greatest feeling in the world! Luna needs a quiet home with either older teens or adults. She absolutely love spending her days on the couch in the sun with her person. She is an Old English Bull dog and is 46 lbs. and 6 years old. To learn more about Luna, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.