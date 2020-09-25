Lorriana Is a Friend In Need

This friendly, freckled fashionista is ready to rock the runway on home! After being diagnosed with Feline Hyperesthesia, a condition that causes over-grooming, Lorraina now wears stylish shirts or a cone to help and she couldn’t look any cuter! This gorgeous, 3 year old beauty loves claiming your lap, but she loves playtime even more! She’d appreciate an adult/older teen home as your one and only pet. For more information, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.