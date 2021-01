Are you looking for a snuggly, lovable, mellow purrrfect lap cat? Gator is an 8 year old handsome boy just looking to snuggle up with someone and would make an excellent companion. You really can’t find a cuter or more perfect cat! Gator is FIV+, however cats with FIV can live long, normal healthy lives. To learn more about gushy Gator, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.