Maxwell is So Smart

Super sweet and affectionate, Maxwell is a big baby who’ll flop right over on his back and ask for some love! He’s a snuggly 4 year old boy whose idea of a perfect day is lounging on the couch with his favorite person. He loves to play too and will lead you right to his favorite toys! As he’s a quiet and sensitive soul, a calm home would be just right for Maxwell. He has lived with other cats and loves people! To learn more about this handsome sweetheart, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org