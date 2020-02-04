Your New Buddy Is Waiting For You!

Chester’s a handsome 6 year old and a fantastic companion! His favorite spot is on the back of the couch near his person by day and at the foot of the bed at night. He even likes company when he’s eating, he meows to ask his person to watch him! He’s a chatty boy who also likes to play, especially with his laser pointer. With his special person, he’ll snuggle right in over their shoulder purring away! He could do well in a home with a compatible dog and has no cat experience. A person who speaks cat to recognize when he’s had enough stimulation would be a purrfect match for Chester! To learn more about this very handsome, friendly boy, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org