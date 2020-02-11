If you’re looking for a low-key cat, then Cleo is the girl for you! Cleo is a gentle, easygoing 13 year old sweetheart. She’s loves spending time lounging on her window perch or hanging out on her cat tree, looking over her domain! This sweetie does have a couple special medical needs, but has proved she’s a survivor and would make a lovely companion to any person with a kind heart! Cleo would prefer to be the only cat in her kingdom and would also appreciate a home with no young children and a quiet lifestyle that matches her mellow personality. If interested, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.