Vinnie Wants to Be Your Burrito!

Vinnie is a 4 year old, 14 pound Rat Terrier and a professional at wrapping himself up in a burrito blanket and snuggling up to his favorite people! He recently had an incident that resulted in his back leg being amputated and has adapted well to life with three legs. If that wasn’t enough for our tough cookie to overcome, Vinnie also deals with separation anxiety. Therefore, he would need people who are home often and willing to help manage his anxiety. To help, Vinnie would appreciate being the only dog in the home with adults or older teens. Vinnie is a friendly, lovable, loyal companion who would appreciate anyone that could give him the love and care he needs! To learn more about this wonderful, special guy, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.