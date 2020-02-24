Jingle ALL The Way!

Jingles is the purrrfect playmate! At around two years old, Jingles happily greets visitors and loves when you scratch his head! He has no known medical issues and is ready to find his furever family! This beautiful boy loves being brushed and told how gorgeous he is. He loves bonding with people through play time and hanging out on the couch! If you’re ready to mingle with Jingles, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.