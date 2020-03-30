Merlin The Magic Cat!

Looking for a champion level lap cat? Merlin will jump right up and start purring! He’s a very cuddly and sweet boy, a calm and perfect gentleman who loves to give and receive affection. Merlin has lived with other animals and would probably adapt well to life with another laid-back dog or cat. If you’d like more information about this handsome 11 year old, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.