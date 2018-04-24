Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Barnaby thinks getting attention is the best treat ever! He loves to greet visitors and sit in laps – sometimes stretching out completely when he's relaxed. He also loves his playtime! If you’re looking for a cat friend who is both affectionate and energetic, Barnaby may be the boy for you! While he has FIV and stomatitis, an inflammation of the gums, and has been doing some overgrooming of one flank, he’s not slowed down a bit and eats whatever he likes. Cats with FIV can live long, normal, healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. Barnaby will be available to meet during our Meet & Greet THIS SATURDAY from 1-3 PM : 46 Floeting Road, Ashford, CT!! If you would like more information about this loving and handsome boy, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].