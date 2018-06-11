Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Calling all German Shepherd Dog lovers! Palmer is a 3 year old purebred looking for her forever home. She enjoys time with her people, following around the house, walks and hikes, toys and games, car rides, swimming and snow. She is also protective of her house and yard and it takes lots of time and effort to introduce her to new people. Palmer is a very anxious girl around strangers but she gets along great with other dogs. So we are looking for a quiet adult home with a dog who can bond with Palmer and help show her the ropes. Palmer has had a lot of training, knows her commands and enjoys her doggy daycare. Her new family should have experience with German Shepherd Dogs and the time and effort to help work through her anxiety. You can learn more about Palmer by contacting [email protected] or calling 860.242.9999 x302.