Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Estie would like to be your bestie! This sweet hound/pointer mix is about 2 years old and is a recent graduate of her first level of training classes. She is very active and is likely to be a handful for small children. A true athlete, Estie is looking for a home with a fenced in yard where she can run some serious laps. She hopes whatever home she finds will take her to training class because she is learning so much and she wants to be the best-ESTIE possible. Estie can be nervous in new situations and has shown that she can adapt quickly with some patience. With some TLC this girl may be just what you are looking for. For inquiries please email [email protected] or call Our Companions at 860.242.9999 ext. 302.