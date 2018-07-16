This Rose Wants To Grow Old With You

Rose is an absolute delight and will be a wonderful addition to any family—especially an active family! Rose is a 7-month-old Catahoula mix and has lots of puppy energy. She loves her walks, is always ready to play, and is looking forward to a new family who will give her the love she deserves. Right now she is living her days at a vet's facility—as you can imagine, this is not the life she wants. She’s ready for her own family and a yard to play in! To learn more about Rose, please contact 860-242-9999 x 302 or e-mail [email protected].