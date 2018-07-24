This Doggie Is A Tripp!

Tripp is indeed a trip! This 9-year-old black Chihuahua mix lives at the sanctuary and is a favorite of all the volunteers. He walks well on his leash and loves to run in the field. And when his day is finished he is happy to snuggle and then tuck himself into bed—he always covers himself with his blankets so he stays toasty warm! Tripp is a happy guy but does take a little while to warm up to new people. But once you are in, you are IN!! He hopes to find his new home with adults who will love and cuddle him, take him on walks, and spoil him. To learn more about this little gem, please contact Daryl at 860-242-9999 x302 or [email protected].