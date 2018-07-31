Kiki Cat Is Looking For New Home

Kiki is an affectionate 10-year-old female cat who can be shy at first, but once she gets to know you she is a wonderful companion. When she’s not relaxing in the sun, Kiki is a curious, playful girl with a quirky personality that is sure to make you smile! She’s looking for a quiet, low activity home with windows to look out of and plenty of places to nap. If you are looking for a loving, mellow companion, consider giving Kiki her forever home. She will reward you will lots of purrs and head-butts! For more information, please contact Michelle at (860) 242-9999 x302 or [email protected].