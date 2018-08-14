Amber Needs Love and A Home

Amber is an active 2-year-old Lab/Hound mix looking for her forever home! Reserved at first, Amber quickly learns to trust and is eager to share her cuddles. She would love to find a home with a fenced-in yard for her to run and play in, and a family where she is the one and only pup. Amber is doing so well in her level one training classes, and hopes her new family will continue teaching her new things! This sweet girl is crate trained and will happily greet you when you get home from work at the end of the day. For more information please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 x302.