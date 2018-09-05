You and Kitty Will Both Be Lucky!

Lucky will happily greet you at the door by rubbing up against your legs and purring like crazy! He is a playful kitty who loves company, but can get overstimulated and is looking for a patient family that can recognize his needs. 5-year-old Lucky got his name from the loving human who scooped him up off the streets of Hartford – she found him as part of a feral colony but it quickly became obvious that he adores human companionship! His quirky, adorable ear is a defect he was born with, but he can hear just fine. Lucky is also FIV positive, but that doesn’t slow him down. To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].