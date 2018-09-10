Nugget Needs Some Bunny To Love

Adorable! That’s the best way to describe Nugget. This female bunny loves life, food, attention, and being pet. The best home for Nugget would be one where she can roam free and spend her days with her human. In her previous home, Nugget had a morning ritual of waking up her human with kisses! So if you’re retired or work from home, Nugget may be the perfect companion for you. For more information on this cutie pie, please contact Marlene at 860-242-9999 x302 or [email protected].