Quincy The Cat Needs A new Family

Meet Quincy! He’s approximately 7 years old and a strikingly handsome kitty! Quincy is seeking a quiet home as he can take a bit to warm up but once he does he will chirp with delight when he sees you, give some head butts and even snuggle up in your lap for a little catnap. If you are looking for a sweet, quiet cat that you could spend some time with letting him get adjusted, you won’t be disappointed. For more information, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].