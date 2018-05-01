Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Rudy is so sweet it hurts! This 10-year-old pit mix is such a little heartbreaker. He absolutely loves his humans and is a sweet, well-mannered, laid-back guy who can't wait to find his forever home! He does great with children, but would prefer to be an only pet so he can soak up all the love and attention he can get in his golden years. He does have epilepsy, which is very easily managed with medication that must be administered every 12 hours and is otherwise a healthy, happy pup. Rudy is such an awesome guy and will surely steal your heart the second you meet him! If you think this senior sweetheart could be the pup for you, call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].