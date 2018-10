Clementine is the perfect kitty to be your best buddy on the couch! This cutie is mellow, super sweet, loving and would like nothing more than to curl up on the couch with you! He’s adaptable, patient, and a fantastic companion. At 12 years old, Clementine has a little hip stiffness but gets around just fine! To learn more about this senior sweetie, contact 860-242-9999 x302 or [email protected].