Nikki Dreams Of A Real Home

Nicki has been dreaming of a home with a fenced in yard where he can run and chase his squeaky balls and toys! This handsome 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix is looking for a home with adults and teens who keep him exercised with playtime and walks. Nicki has already learned some agility skills and might enjoy learning more should his new family want to become involved in the sport. To learn more about this special guy, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].