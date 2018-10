Meet Estie! This loveable 2-year-old Lab/Hound mix is a sociable, curious, even-tempered gal, with a playful and sunny disposition. She takes well to training and is eager to please! Estie would love to find a fun-loving, active family to do plenty of exploring with on walks and hikes. To learn more about this affectionate and playful pup, contact 860-242-9999 x302 or [email protected].