Sweet Girl Needs A Home

Indi is 45lbs of pure cuteness – the perfect companion! This Cattle Dog mix enjoys hiking, walking, running, playing, retrieving in water and a good snuggle! At 5 years young, she is happy to hang at home while you’re out and go for a nice stroll when you get home. She is a sweet girl that loves her humans but prefers a home without other dogs. A rare gem, Indi will not be available for long! Please email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 for inquiries.