Patches Of Puuurrr- fection!

What a beauty! Lovely Patches wants nothing more than to take a cat nap on your lap. This mellow 14-year-old loves all people and wishes to be the only kitty in her new home so she can get as much attention as possible! She doesn't need much playtime, just plenty of time to take naps and relax with her humans. To learn more about this fluffy sweetheart, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email [email protected].