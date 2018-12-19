Santa Has A Best Friend For You!

Tabby lived for the first eight years of her life in a home with other pets, and sadly spent most of her time petrified in their presence, cowering on shelves and on bureaus to avoid them. When her person went away to college, her family decided the best thing for her was to find a better home, which is when she came to us. That was 5 years ago, and our loving sweet girl is still looking for her special person. Are you ready to open your heart to this wonderful 13-year-old beauty? She does need to be a single lady (with no other pets in the home), but that doesn’t mean she’s lacking! You’ll be her whole world. To learn more, please email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302.