Santa Has A Best Friend For You!

Looking for a fun, loyal companion who will cuddle up next to you at the end of the day? Amber may be the girl for you! This sweet 2-year-old Lab/Hound mix can be reserved at first, but quickly learns to trust and is eager to share her love. A quiet home with adults and older teens would be best, and Amber asks that she be your one and only pet. To learn more about this very smart, loveable girl, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].