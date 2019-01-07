Make 2019 The Year You Save An Animal!

Looking for a home fit for a queen! Cordelia is a petite, beautiful 1-year-old female looking for her forever home. After raising 2 litters, she is ready to be given royal treatment of lots of playtime, good food, comfy beds and some one-on-one time with family. Cordelia would prefer to not share her pampering with anyone else, so she hopes to find a home she can be your only kitty. If you think you could be her forever person, please email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302