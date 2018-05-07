Our Companions Pet Of The Week

I know black cats go hand in hand with a silly superstion but this gorgeous black kitty is GOOD LUCK and will bring you and your family such joy. Leela is a very sweet, loving and happy little girl! She loves to play and ping pong balls are one of her favorites! In a new situation she likes to be cautious but is soon up for cuddling and socializing. Leela is currently living with other cats and could also do fine on her own. For more information on this beautiful two year old, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email [email protected].