Will You Let This Dog IN?

Big dog lovers, Abbey is for you! She is young, loves attention, and will need a big couch for snuggling! She is 18 months old – just coming out of her puppy stage! She is active, loves long walks and hikes is a big fan of toys. Abbey loves men, and would be very happy with a home with lots of land, ideally with a fenced in yard. She is in need of some structure and training – which Our Companions can help with! She’s looking for a home without other dogs, cats, or small children. She is crate trained, and a big gal at 100 lbs. Luckily, she should be done with growing! To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or e-mail [email protected].