Barnaby thinks getting attention is the best treat ever! He loves to greet visitors, sit in laps and is incredibly engaging and responsive—such a charmer! He's also an active kitty who loves his playtime. If you’re looking for a fun cat friend who is both affectionate and energetic, Barnaby may be the kitty for you! To learn more about this loving 5-year-old boy, call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email [email protected]