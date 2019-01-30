Josie and The Pussycats!

If you’re a cat lover willing to open their heart to a very shy, independent kitty, you and Josie may be a great match! She is a sweet girl and could be a nice companion to another low-key kitty. Josie had lived outdoors as a feral cat, but due to a condition in one leg that affects her gait as well as limited hearing, she needs to stay safe indoors now. She may not be an Olympic runner but hops around just fine and is adorable! Josie is very shy around people and isn’t comfortable yet with close contact. But she could do very well in a quiet home where she can live independently or as an indoor barn cat. If you would like to learn more about giving this special 8-year-old the home she deserves, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email [email protected]