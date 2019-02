Marty wants to meet you! This sweet kitty came to us after being hit by a car but has healed beautifully and can finally enjoy the interactive play he loves! Marty is a happy go lucky 4-year-old who loves to strut his stuff and adores getting pets from visitors. He is a playful, friendly and outgoing guy who is ready to find his forever home! For more info, call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email [email protected]