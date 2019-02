Casper is an absolute love! He’s a quiet, gentle, affectionate boy who is feeling overwhelmed by his active household. He’s very sweet, really appreciates affection and his favorite thing to do is curl up on a lap. He lost some vision when he was young but gets around just fine. He’s looking for a quiet home without other animals and a special someone to love and spend quiet time with. If you would like to learn more about this handsome 5 year old, please email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999.