Roxi Rocks!!

Roxi loves running in the play yards, playing fetch, and spending time with her people! This 1 and a half year old pitbull will need some patience and training, but once she bonds with you she will be your loyal companion. Roxi is currently attending our training classes and is learning so much! She would benefit greatly if her new owners continued her training. Roxi is looking for an adult-only home with experienced dog people who have time to give her lots of love, attention, and playtime. She also requests that she’s the only pet in her new home. To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 or email Jocelyn[email protected]