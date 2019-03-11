Sheba Is One Of A Kind!

Get ready to fall in love! Sheba is one of the sweetest cats you’ll ever meet – she’s gentle, easygoing, and absolutely loves company. She would make the perfect companion kitty to snuggle up on your lap (and stay there for as long as you’ll let her)! Sheba was recently diagnosed with early stage kidney disease, but that hasn’t slowed her down from loving life and attention! To learn more about this sweet and petite 8-year-old beauty, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].