You'll be Bonkers For This Kitty

Fun, playful, and adorable – Bonkers has it all! He’s a confident young cat, sweet and affectionate and is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots and lots of playtime. When he’s finally tuckered out, he’ll curl up for some couch snuggles and head scratches. At 2 years old, he’s like having a giant kitten around! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy. For more information, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].