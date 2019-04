This beautiful girl wants to be your new best friend! Suri is a 10-year-old female who loves head scratches, sitting on your lap, and snuggling up next to you in bed! She’s a curious, independent gal, and has the cutest chirp when she wants your attention! If you’re looking for a loving, sweet companion, Suri might just be the gal for you. To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected]