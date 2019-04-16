New To You, But Still an Old Friend

Alden is an Old English name meaning “old friend” – and that’s exactly what this handsome boy will be for you! He is affectionate, smart, and loves to be with his humans. If you’re looking for a cozy lap cat, you’ve found your guy! This social 10-year-old loves attention, playing with his catnip toys, and a good nap. If you’re interested in learning more about this easygoing boy, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected]..