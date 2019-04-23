Tucker: Your New Workout Buddy!

If you’re looking for a big, loveable snuggle buddy, Tucker is IT! This 6-year-old pitbull wants to be the center of your universe – he’ll go on hikes with you, play fetch, and be your very best friend! A fenced in yard is his happy place, and he’d like to be your one and only pet. Tucker is a smart cookie and graduated our level 1 training at the top of his class! To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected]