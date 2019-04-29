You Can Shower April With Love!

April is the beginning of spring, with the flowers beginning to bud and warmer weather upon us. This April, a beautiful sweet kitty, is looking to begin her next journey on to her forever home where she can continue to blossom. She’s always looking for a warm lap to curl up on and is a great companion. She can be frightened at a sudden noise but she’s quick to come back out. April is about 7 years old and would likely prefer to be your one and only. If you think you could be her forever home, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].