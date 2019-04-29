You Can Shower April With Love!
This Pretty Kitty Is Ready For Love and Home
April 29, 2019
April is the beginning of spring, with the flowers beginning to bud and warmer weather upon us. This April, a beautiful sweet kitty, is looking to begin her next journey on to her forever home where she can continue to blossom. She’s always looking for a warm lap to curl up on and is a great companion. She can be frightened at a sudden noise but she’s quick to come back out. April is about 7 years old and would likely prefer to be your one and only. If you think you could be her forever home, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].