Meet Brooke! This beautiful 3-year-old Sighthound can run like the wind, leap small buildings, is super smart, and loves her people! Brooke is looking for some dog-savvy, active adults who will keep her occupied with plenty of walks and hikes. She’d love a home where she’s the only pet, and has a fenced-in yard so she can stretch those long legs of hers! At the end of the day, she’ll gladly relax on the couch and watch your favorite shows with you! If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected]