You'll Love Luna To The Moon and Back

Luna is sweet as can be! She takes a bit of time to bond with a new person, but when she does it’s the greatest feeling in the world! This 6-year-old Old English Bulldog needs a quiet home with adults (older teens are a possibility), and a fenced-in yard would be ideal. She would absolutely love to go for walks and then snuggle on the couch with you! If you want a Summer full of love and walks and snuggles, Luna is your BFF! To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].