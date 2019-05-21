This Gator Likes Hugs!

Are you looking for a snuggly, lovable, mellow purrfect lap cat? Gator has all of these traits and then some! He is a handsome 7-year-old boy just looking to snuggle up with someone and would make an excellent companion. You really can’t find a cuter or more perfect cat! Gator is FIV positive, but cats with FIV can still live long, normal healthy lives. If you think you could be his forever person please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].