Cole loves to be with his people! Walking, playing fetch, hiking – you name it! He would absolutely love a fenced-in yard to run out all his energy. This 3-year-old pitbull is a very smart boy, and has passed our level 1 training class with flying colors! With his enthusiastic personality, Cole would do best with adults or older teens. Please call 860-242-9999 or email [email protected] to learn more!