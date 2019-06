Cutie pie Clove is a shy girl, but once she comes out of her shell, her playful personality is sure to put a smile on your face! This 9-month-old kitty loves to chase her catnip mice around the room, and will pounce on any cat dancer toy you choose! She would love to find a home where she has another playful kitty companion. Call us at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org to learn more!