Josie and The Pussycats!

If you’re a cat lover willing to open your heart to a shy, independent kitty, Josie may be the girl for you! She is a sweet girl and could be a nice companion to another low-key kitty. Josie had lived outdoors for most of her life, and is happy to stay safe indoors now. Josie is very shy around people and isn’t comfortable yet with close contact, but could do well in a quiet home where she can live independently or as an indoor barn cat. If you would like to learn more about giving this special 8-year-old the home she deserves, please call 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.