Will You Be Magical Merlin's Assistant?

Looking for a champion lap cat? Merlin will jump right up and start purring! He is a sweet, affectionate 11-year-old kitty living with some health issues – he’s doing well on his medication and currently feeling good. He is in search of a hospice home where he can enjoy the time he has left with some very special people. To learn more about this handsome boy, please call 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.