Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Kona is Mr. Happy Go Lucky! Too cute, very happy, and full of energy! He knows sit, lay down, and, as you can see, sits up tall and proud. He loves going outside for a walk, loves riding in the car, fetch, fisbee, basically loves being wherever his person is! At 60 lbs and a bundle of happy greetings, he would be best with older children and adults. A quieter home and a fenced in yard are on his wish list but mostly, he wants his very own human to love and cuddle with!

He is 7 years old, reliable in the home when left alone, has been crate trained in the past but would need to brush up on his skills with that.To learn more about this very special guy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail [email protected]