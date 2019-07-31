It's Summer: Have A Cosmo!

If you’re looking for an active, fun-loving kitty companion, Cosmo may be the guy for you. He loves company and playing with his toys – especially anything filled with catnip! When he’s all tired out, he’ll end his day snuggled up with you on the couch. This handsome 11-year-old has been known to give some love nips, so he’s looking for some cat-savvy people to call his forever family. If you think you can give Cosmo the home he deserves where he can be your only kitty, please call 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.